‘Harley Quinn’ Trailer Takes a Shot at ‘Deadpool’ Cartoon

Fans just got their first look at DC Universe’s upcoming Harley Quinn animated series, and it included a pretty sly jab at another adult-oriented project.

The teaser, which you can check out above, features Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) sitting in Arkham Asylum, as they promote the show directly to the camera. As Harley begins to wax poetic about the show, she points out that, “unlike that Deadpool cartoon, it’s actually coming out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans will remember, Marvel and FX spent quite a lot of time working on a Deadpool animated series, with Atlanta and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Donald Glover at the helm. In March of this year, the project was suddenly cancelled due to creative differences, prompting blame to briefly be put on Taylor Swift, and Glover to tweet out an entire episode script for the show.

“[Marvel] didn’t want to do the show that Donald and Stephen [Glover] wrote,” FX CEO John Landgraf said earlier this year. “We would have done the show that Donald and Stephen wrote, but it wasn’t our decision. When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them as did Donald and Stephen. Now it’s totally up to them [Marvel] whether they hire someone else to do a different show.”

The Harley Quinn animated series was given a series order last November, and will hail from Dean Lorey and Powerless producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. The series will follow Harley and a slew of miscellaneous DC Comics villains, as she tries to earn a seat at the Legion of Doom.

The series’ cast also includes Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep), Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

What do you think of Harley Quinn‘s dig at the Deadpool cartoon? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Harley Quinn is expected to debut sometime in 2019.