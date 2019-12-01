Kaley Cuoco Screams in Celebration of Harley Quinn Series Launch

For over a decade, Kaley Cuoco charmed and delighted audiences on The Big Bang Theory, which officially aired its series finale earlier this year. Now, Cuoco is taking part in a completely different kind of comedy series, by voicing the titular character in the animated Harley Quinn series. Cuoco also serves as an executive producer on the DC Universe series through her Yes, Norman production banner, and it looks like she’s pretty excited to see the project come to life. Over the weekend, Cuoco shared a video on Instagram of herself and Suzanne McCormack, the SVP of Yes, Norman, reacting to seeing their logo at the end of Harley‘s first episode. The moment results in an (understandably) excited response from Cuoco and McCormack.

The series follows Cuoco’s Harley attempting to make it on her own as the criminal “Queenpin” of Gotham City, after realizing that she deserves better than The Joker (Alan Tudyk).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This show is completely out of control. Harley Quinn is a blast of a character, and she’s nuts,” Cuoco explained in an earlier promotional video for the series.

“Kaley really embraced the idea of ‘I’m gonna just give the craziest performance I can, and then start to figure out exactly where it should live,’” executive producer Justin Halpern added. “This is a show that has supervillains and superheroes, so it needs to have awesome battles, crazy fights, and s–t exploding.”

The cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Commissioner Gordon, Ron Funches (Powerless) as King Shark, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) as The Riddler, Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as the Queen of Fables, and Jacob Tremblay (Room, Good Boys) as Damian Wayne/Robin.

New episodes of Harley Quinn premiere Fridays only on DC Universe.