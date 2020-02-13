Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey Concept Designer Shares New Look at Roller Derby Costume

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey had a bit of a weird opening weekend with the Internet talking about box office while the film earned back its budget. Now, one of the concept artists for the film is showing off the main character in all of her roller derby glory. Greg Hopwood posted the photo on his Instagram and tell a short story about how much Margot Robbie‘s take on Harley influenced the design. It sounds like this film was truly a life-altering experience for everyone involved. Hopwood wrote, “There are no rules when working on a character like #HarleyQuinn. I will never forget my time spent on @birdsofprey . More Concept art to come! CD: @erinbenach”

Those skates end up playing a big role in the film. Fans were already excited a year ago when images of Robbie with the skates began to make the rounds. She did a ton of stunts during the film and communicated her excitement about the action in Birds of Prey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are so many. Recently… I can’t talk them, since the movie isn’t out yet.” Robbie said of her stunt sequences before the premiere. “There’s a lot of really cool stunts in the Birds of Prey movie. Quite a few of them, I couldn’t do, because they were just too risky. But no, I’m constantly amazed by stunt performers. One of my brothers is actually a stuntman, so I have a deep appreciation for it.”

Birds of Prey producers Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll are still having nightmares about one particularly scary stunt that Robbie took on. It involved those skates and they don’t sound like they’ll be wanting anything that dangerous for their star anytime soon.”There’s a part where literally Margot is on skates getting pushed by a speeding car,” Unkeless began. “You think one wobble and thing could go bad, she could go under the car, and it’s like, we were so relieved to have that shot… And she would never admit to being scared.” Kroll added, “She’s so brave. She’s do anything. Anything for a movie… And she’s not, I don’t think she is scared. I was more scared for her.”

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is in theaters right now.