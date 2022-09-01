Harley Quinn: SPOILER Returns For the First Time in Season 3

The eighth episode of Harley Quinn's third season, "Batman Begins Forever," took a deep dive into Bruce Wayne's mind, which means one longstanding character from the series made their triumphant return. Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale) joined Harley's crew in the first season but ended up turning on them and becoming the big bad of Season 2. There was no redeeming the villain and his anti-women attitudes, but Harley and Ivy needed him to infiltrate Bruce's mind so they could find the kidnapped Frank.

Hilariously, we see Psycho for the first time in Season 3 hosting his own self-help podcast from inside Arkham Asylum. Psycho gets an anonymous call that's clearly from Bane before Harley and Ivy burst in and break him out. Even better, Psycho's podcast is reminiscent of Frasier, so the episode opened with the sitcom's logo. In previous episodes, Psycho used his power to go inside some main characters' minds, including Harley in "Being Harley Quinn." However, Batman's mind proves to be much more complicated. Psycho is ultimately not much help and it seems unlikely the character will continue to be a staple of the series, but it sure was fun having Hale's voice talents back. Last year, ComicBook.com spoke to Hale about Harley Quinn and he joked how it was much different from his animated kids' show, Archibald's Next Big Thing.

"She's a little different than Archibald," Hale joked about Harley. "I don't know. I mean, I apologize for being the last person that hears anything," he added when asked if Doctor Psycho would return. "I remember when we were doing Arrested, when they brought us back from Arrested Development, I would always get that question. And I just, I genuinely felt like I was the last, like people in the press were saying, 'Oh I heard you came back.' And I was like, 'What, are you serious?' So I don't personally know, but one of the writers, [Dean Lorey], was a writer on the first season of Arrested Development ... So it's fun to work with him again. Harley Quinn, man, it is so funny but so the opposite of Archibald."

We brought up how Doctor Psycho is introduced in Harley Quinn by calling Wonder Woman a bad word, and how it's great that the show never tried to redeem him before he becomes the villain.

"Yeah, and that's, that's a really good point. Cause I love that. I love dark," Hale replied. "Doctor Psycho is an example of what we do not want to be. We want to grow and we want to mature and we want to learn from our mistakes. Whereas Archibald is someone who I do aspire to be. I want to learn from my mistakes and I want to see the world the way Archibald sees it. So, but they are two very different examples, you know?"

New episodes of Harley Quinn's third season are released on HBO Max on Thursdays, and the show was just renewed for a fourth season.