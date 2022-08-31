Harley Quinn Renewed for Season 4 by HBO Max

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are returning for a fourth season of their HBO Max adult-animated comedy. HBO Max officially renewed Harley Quinn for Season 4, ahead of its Season 3 finale on September 15th. Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on the series since Season 1 and currently serves as consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for Season 4. The Harley Quinn renewal comes at a time of great uncertainty at HBO Max, as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has removed and canceled several TV shows and movies from the service for cost-cutting reasons.

"Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators," said Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max.

"Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out," said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation.

(Photo: HBO Max)

Executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker added, "We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

Season 3 of the animated series finds Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) wrapping up their "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour" as they return to Gotham. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy's long-desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

The fate of fellow DC shows Young Justice, Doom Patrol, and Titans remain up in the air. An August report painted Young Justice as another potential casualty of Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting moves. "HBO Max from go had only ordered a single season of the onetime Cartoon Network and DC Universe series, and that plan has not changed," TVLine reported. "There are currently no plans for a Season 5, I am told."

