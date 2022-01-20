A Bunch of DC Movies Are Leaving HBO Max in February

UPDATE: As of February 9th, several of the films mentioned below will no longer be leaving HBO Max at the end of the month. Aquaman, Birds of Prey, Joker, Justice League, The LEGO Batman Movie, Shazam!, Suicide Squad, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, and Wonder Woman will now be staying on the service.

HBO Max recently revealed all of the movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming lineup throughout the month of February, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to in the months ahead. Unfortunately, there are also a lot of titled leaving the service next month, including more than a few popular DC movies. Despite being the streaming headquarters for DC Comics-inspired titles, HBO Max will be without some of the newest DC hits by the end of February.

February 28th will see the exit of several prominent DC films from HBO Max’s lineup, including massive hits like Wonder Woman, Joker, and Aquaman. Birds of Prey, one of the most recent DC movies, is also exiting the service, along with Constantine, Justice League (the theatrical version), The LEGO Batman Movie, Shazam!, Suicide Squad, and Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.

HBO Max is also saying goodbye to some big non-DC films next month, including Dunkirk, The Goonies, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, IT: Chapter 2, and Ready Player One.

Here’s the full list of movies and shows leaving HBO Max next month:

February 11:

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

February 25:

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

February 27:

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

February 28:

13 Going On 30, 2004 (HBO)

300: Rise of an Empire

1968

The 2000s

A Hijacking, 2012 (HBO)

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

American Style

Amistad

Annabelle Comes Home

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Any Given Sunday

Aquaman

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Beyond Reasonable Doubt

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

CNN Special: The Trump Insurrection

The Color Purple

Constantine

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crazy Rich Asians

Crimes of the Century

The Curse of La Llorona

Dead Again, 2017 (HBO)

Dead Wives Club, Season 1

Dear Christmas

Death Row Stories, Season 1-5

Detour, 2016 (HBO)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

The Disappearance of Alice Creed

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

The Eighties

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

Flawless, 2007 (HBO)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

First Ladies

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gigli

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

The History of Comedy

How It Really Happened, Season 1-5

How To Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

The Hunt with John Walsh

Independence Day, 1996 (Special Edition Extended Version) (HBO)

It: Chapter 2

Joker

Justice League

Keeping The Faith, 2000 (HBO)

The Killer Truth

Kong: Skull Island

Lady In The Water, 2006 (HBO)

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The LEGO Batman Movie

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Lincoln: Divided We Stand

Lovelace

Macbeth

Menace II Society

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!

The Movies

Mr. Nobody, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1994 (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2015 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1990 (HBO)

The Nineties

The Nun

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eight

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

Ouija Origin Of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paddington 2

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

The People v. The Klan

The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Race for the White House, Season 1

Ready Player One

The Redemption Project

The Return Of The Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

A Return to Salem’s Lot

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2011 (HBO)

Severance, 2006 (HBO)

The Seventies

Shazam!

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

Something’s Killing Me

Space Cowboys

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The Story of Late Night

Suicide Squad

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tricky Dick

Ultraviolet

United Shades of America, Season 1-6

Unmasking a Killer

Valentine’s Day

Vegas Vacation

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

Very Scary People, Season 1

Very Scary People, Season 2

Vice, 2018 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

Where the Wild Things Are

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty

The Wonder List With Bill Weir

Wonder Woman

Zombieland

Are you disappointed to see these titles leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!