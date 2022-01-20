A Bunch of DC Movies Are Leaving HBO Max in February

UPDATE: As of February 9th, several of the films mentioned below will no longer be leaving HBO Max at the end of the month. Aquaman, Birds of Prey, Joker, Justice League, The LEGO Batman Movie, Shazam!, Suicide Squad, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, and Wonder Woman will now be staying on the service.
HBO Max recently revealed all of the movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming lineup throughout the month of February, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to in the months ahead. Unfortunately, there are also a lot of titled leaving the service next month, including more than a few popular DC movies. Despite being the streaming headquarters for DC Comics-inspired titles, HBO Max will be without some of the newest DC hits by the end of February.
February 28th will see the exit of several prominent DC films from HBO Max’s lineup, including massive hits like Wonder Woman, Joker, and Aquaman. Birds of Prey, one of the most recent DC movies, is also exiting the service, along with Constantine, Justice League (the theatrical version), The LEGO Batman Movie, Shazam!, Suicide Squad, and Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.
HBO Max is also saying goodbye to some big non-DC films next month, including Dunkirk, The Goonies, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, IT: Chapter 2, and Ready Player One.
Here’s the full list of movies and shows leaving HBO Max next month:
February 11:
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
February 25:
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
February 27:
Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
February 28:
13 Going On 30, 2004 (HBO)
300: Rise of an Empire
1968
The 2000s
A Hijacking, 2012 (HBO)
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
American Style
Amistad
Annabelle Comes Home
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Any Given Sunday
Aquaman
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Beyond Reasonable Doubt
Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
CNN Special: The Trump Insurrection
The Color Purple
Constantine
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crazy Rich Asians
Crimes of the Century
The Curse of La Llorona
Dead Again, 2017 (HBO)
Dead Wives Club, Season 1
Dear Christmas
Death Row Stories, Season 1-5
Detour, 2016 (HBO)
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
The Disappearance of Alice Creed
Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
The Eighties
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
Flawless, 2007 (HBO)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
First Ladies
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gigli
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
The Good Heart, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
The History of Comedy
How It Really Happened, Season 1-5
How To Deal, 2003 (HBO)
Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
The Hunt with John Walsh
Independence Day, 1996 (Special Edition Extended Version) (HBO)
It: Chapter 2
Joker
Justice League
Keeping The Faith, 2000 (HBO)
The Killer Truth
Kong: Skull Island
Lady In The Water, 2006 (HBO)
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The LEGO Batman Movie
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Lincoln: Divided We Stand
Lovelace
Macbeth
Menace II Society
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!
The Movies
Mr. Nobody, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1994 (HBO)
My Golden Days, 2015 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1990 (HBO)
The Nineties
The Nun
Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eight
One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
Ouija Origin Of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
Paddington 2
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
The People v. The Klan
The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
Race for the White House, Season 1
Ready Player One
The Redemption Project
The Return Of The Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
A Return to Salem’s Lot
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2011 (HBO)
Severance, 2006 (HBO)
The Seventies
Shazam!
Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
Something’s Killing Me
Space Cowboys
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Story of Late Night
Suicide Squad
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tricky Dick
Ultraviolet
United Shades of America, Season 1-6
Unmasking a Killer
Valentine’s Day
Vegas Vacation
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
Very Scary People, Season 1
Very Scary People, Season 2
Vice, 2018 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
Where the Wild Things Are
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty
The Wonder List With Bill Weir
Wonder Woman
Zombieland
