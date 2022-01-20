Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2022

With February just a couple of weeks away, HBO Max is starting to prepare subscribers for what’s to come. On Thursday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of February, and there is quite a lot to look forward. Between upcoming original shows and beloved movies from the past, there’s something for just about everyone along the way.

February is going to be a big TV month for HBO Max, both in terms of originals and library titles. Shows like Peacemaker, The Righteous Gemstones, And Just Like That…, and Euphoria are all bringing their current seasons to a close this month. Meanwhile, Raised by Wolves is set to kick off its new season. February will so see the addition of Rick and Morty Season 5, new episodes of Craig of the Creek, more Robot Chicken, and every season of Chuck.

A few big films from last year are also heading to HBO Max over the next few weeks. Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley will be added on February 1st, followed by Cry Macho, Antlers, Free Guy, The Many Saints of Newark, and The French Dispatch later in the month.

You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s February additions below!

February 1

3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)

Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

Calvario, 2019 (HBO)

Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chuck

The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)

The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)

Fame, 1980

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)

The Loft, 2014 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)

Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Network, 1976

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)

No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)

Ondine, 2009 (HBO)

The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

The Searchers, 1956

The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Sugar, 2008 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)

The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Yun, 2018 (HBO)

February 2

Tacoma FD, Season 3

February 3

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Cracked, 2021 (HBO)

Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original

Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)

Pure, 2021 (HBO)

Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)

When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

February 4

Double Cross

Rhodes To The Top

Sin Senas Particulares

February 5

Rick and Morty, Season 5

Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2

February 6

Big Trick Energy

February 7

Backyard Bar Wars

February 9

Smiling Friends, Season 2

February 10

About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary

KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)

ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

February 11

Antlers, 2021 (HBO)

Apple & Onion, Season 2C

February 13

The Bachelor Winter Games

February 15

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 16

Off The Air, Season 11

February 17

Craig of the Creek, Season 4A

Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

February 18

La Foquita El 10 De La Calle

Top Gear, Season 30

February 20

Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)

February 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

February 23

Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 11 A

February 24

Billiard, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Bing, Season 1

Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

February 25

The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)

February 27

Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)