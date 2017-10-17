Hot Topic Launches a ‘Justice League’ Jacket Collection

When a blockbuster movie is on the horizon featuring superheroes and/or space battles, it’s a good bet that Hot Topic will deliver a fashion collection inspired by it. They didn’t disappoint with Justice League. A new line of jackets has been unveiled based on characters from the film.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

The lineup of Justice League jackets includes styles based on Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Batman and The Flash. The Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Cyborg styles are available to order now (on sale for 20-percent off no less), and Hot Topic notes that the Batman and Flash versions will be available soon.

The Wonder Woman biker-style jacket is faux leather and features lines that resemble Diana’s battle armor seams. It’s fairly subtle until you hit the gold Wonder Woman logo on the back. No, the award for subtlety goes to the Aquaman jacket with stitching on the back that vaguely resembles his trident. The upcoming Batman jacket also seems like it’s going for a subtle look with clean lines forming the logo on the front.

The Cyborg bomber jacket, on the other hand, is a bold look with a reflective Justice League logo on the back and a patterned print on the sleeves. It also has “Cyborg” printed plainly on the front just in you missed all of the other cues. The upcoming Flash jacket is also on the bold side with its bright red faux leather, Flash logo, and some strategically placed cords that don’t appear to have any actual function. We’ll know more when The Flash and Batman jackets are released.

In the meantime, now would be a good time for interested parties to grab the available jackets in the Justice League series before the sizes sell out or the 20-percent off deal ends. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at the current designs.