Hot Toys Batman: Arkham Knight Batman Beyond Suit Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys has just unveiled a sixth-scale figure based on the Batman Beyond suit from the Batman: Arkham Knight video game, and it is pretty spectacular. It stands at nearly 13-inches tall and features 30 points of articulation, two interchangeable lower faces, a Batman Beyond style Batarang, grapnel, disruptor, REC gun, freeze grenade and more.
The Hot Toys VGM39 Batman: Arkham Knight 1/6th scale Batman Beyond figure could be available to pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today January 17th. It follows the Futura version that was released back in 2017 – which has since sold out, but can still be had here on eBay. The official list of features can be found below.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Batman wearing Batman Beyond Batsuit in Batman: Arkham Knight video game
- One (1) Batman head with patented Interchangeable Faces Technique (IFT) and two (2) interchangeable black colored lower part of faces capturing Batman’s facial expressions (masked and neutral)
- Approximately 33cm tall (Approximately 35cm tall measuring to tips of cowl)
- Specialized muscular body with over 30 points of articulations
- Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding Batarang
- One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons or accessories
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume :
- One (1) wonderfully crafted multi-layer and multi-texture Batsuit with a metallic red colored Batman logo on the chest armor as well as metallic grey colored armor plating and battle damage throughout the body
- One (1) black colored batcape (with bendable wire)
- One (1) utility belt
- One (1) pair of black gauntlets
- One (1) pair of black boots
Weapons and Gadgets:
- Two (2) Batarangs
- One (1) Batman Beyond style Batarang
- One (1) grapnel gun with interchangeable Batclaw and interchangeable part to become a remote electrical charge gun
- One (1) explosive gel
- One (1) disruptor gun
- One (1) pistol
- One (1) freeze grenade
- One (1) line launcher
Accessories:
- Specially designed dynamic figure stand with game logo
Speaking of Batman Beyond, the Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set is available here on Amazon for only $60.99 (39% off), which is an all-time low.
The Batman Beyond set throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.