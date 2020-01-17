Hot Toys Batman: Arkham Knight Batman Beyond Suit Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys has just unveiled a sixth-scale figure based on the Batman Beyond suit from the Batman: Arkham Knight video game, and it is pretty spectacular. It stands at nearly 13-inches tall and features 30 points of articulation, two interchangeable lower faces, a Batman Beyond style Batarang, grapnel, disruptor, REC gun, freeze grenade and more.

The Hot Toys VGM39 Batman: Arkham Knight 1/6th scale Batman Beyond figure could be available to pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today January 17th. It follows the Futura version that was released back in 2017 – which has since sold out, but can still be had here on eBay. The official list of features can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Batman wearing Batman Beyond Batsuit in Batman: Arkham Knight video game

One (1) Batman head with patented Interchangeable Faces Technique (IFT) and two (2) interchangeable black colored lower part of faces capturing Batman’s facial expressions (masked and neutral)

Approximately 33cm tall (Approximately 35cm tall measuring to tips of cowl)

Specialized muscular body with over 30 points of articulations

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding Batarang

One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons or accessories

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) wonderfully crafted multi-layer and multi-texture Batsuit with a metallic red colored Batman logo on the chest armor as well as metallic grey colored armor plating and battle damage throughout the body

One (1) black colored batcape (with bendable wire)

One (1) utility belt

One (1) pair of black gauntlets

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons and Gadgets:

Two (2) Batarangs

One (1) Batman Beyond style Batarang

One (1) grapnel gun with interchangeable Batclaw and interchangeable part to become a remote electrical charge gun

One (1) explosive gel

One (1) disruptor gun

One (1) pistol

One (1) freeze grenade

One (1) line launcher

Accessories:

Specially designed dynamic figure stand with game logo

Speaking of Batman Beyond, the Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set is available here on Amazon for only $60.99 (39% off), which is an all-time low.

The Batman Beyond set throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

