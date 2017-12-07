Hot Toys Delivers Their ‘Justice League’ Batman Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled their second Justice League Batman figure, following the release of a tactical Batsuit version earlier this year. Unfortunately, it seems like a bit of a departure from Hot Toys‘ usual brilliance.

Of course, Hot Toys’ spectacular Justice League Wonder Woman figure is a very hard act to follow. Their Aquaman figure was also impressive, but the Justice League Flash figure was a slight step down. Like The Flash figure, the new Batman features face sculpts that feel slightly askew. The same goes for the musculature of the suit. It appears to retain some of the masked expressions from their first Justice League Batman figure, though the tactical Batsuit really sold that version.

In addition to new masked and unmasked face sculpts, the latest Justice League Batman figure features three interchangeable eye pieces and lower faces, a new Batsuit and leather-like cape, as well as a variety of gadgets and a Parademon gun. The figure will be available to pre-order right here on Sideshow Collectibles in both Deluxe and Standard versions – likely by the end of the day today, December 7th. The Deluxe version included a special diorama figure base inspired by Batman’s battling scene with the Parademons. The full list of features is available below.

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Batman in Justice League

• One (1) newly developed interchangeable Batman masked head with three (3) interchangeable eye pieces and three (3) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing Ben Affleck’s facial expressions

• One (1) newly developed interchangeable Bruce Wayne head sculpt capturing Ben Affleck’s movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

• Approximately 32 cm tall

• Newly developed muscular body with over 30 points of articulation which can naturally portray Batman’s muscular body in the film

• Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• Three (3) pieces of weapon holding hands

• One (1) right hand for holding Batarang

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

• One (1) newly tailored Batsuit

• One (1) newly crafted black leather-like cape

• One (1) utility belt

• One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

• Three (3) Batarangs

• Two (2) grapple guns

• One (1) Parademon gun

• One (1) grappling hook (in opened mode, attachable to the grapple gun)

• Two (2) grappling hook (in closed mode, attachable to the grapple gun)

• One (1) grappling hook (in straight motion, attachable to the grapple gun)

• One (1) grappling hook (in curved motion, attachable to the grapple gun)

Accessory:

• Specially designed Parademon diorama figure stand***

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version