SPOILER to Suit Up on ‘The Flash’ This Season

Iris West will get her own superhero costume and identity this season, making it official: everyone who works at STAR Labs with Team Flash has now had a costumed identity.

“While it’s temporary, I hear Iris will indeed suit up as a speedster in a March episode, but additional details as to how are being kept under wraps at the moment,” wrote EW’s Natalie Abrams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Probably the most obvious way to get Candice Patton into a superhero costume would be to use an alternate-earth doppelganger, although equally likely is that the “real” Iris will suit up as a result of being “loaned” Barry’s powers (especially since the story says she will be a speedster).

This would be similar to how Lois Lane has occasionally donned a costume and superhero identity after Superman would bestow her powers for a short time. The most famous example of this is when she got his powers for a day in All-Star Superman.

After spending most of last season under the threat of being killed by Savitar, Iris has stepped up to lead Team Flash in the lab this season — and her role as Barry’s girlfriend got upgraded to wife during the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover in December.

Currently, she is managing Vibe, Elongated Man, and Killer Frost while Barry sits in jail, having been convicted of murdering The Thinker, who faked his own death in order to implicate The Flash.

Set-spy photos had revealed Candice Patton in a costume, delighting fans on social media, but the official announcement carries with it not only confirmation that we saw what we thought we saw, but a date range for when the episode will air.

With Barry refusing to vibrate through the prison walls to help in dire situations, another speedster on Team Flash could be useful. One possible way that Barry could share his powers with Iris is simple: “sharing speed.” This is a power that TV Barry has never exhibited, but which Savitar helped Wally West to discover in the comics. He was able to literally share small bursts of speed with people, or steal speed from them, by utilizing the Speed Force to impact their momentum.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.