‘iZombie’: Liv Searches for Her Soulmate in “Brainless in Seattle, Part 2” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “Brainless in Seattle, Part 2”, tonight’s episode of iZombie.

The very brief clip shows Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) talking in their squad car. Liv, who is still on the brain of a hopeless romantic, continues to pine for her recent hookup, Tim (Keenan Tracey). But as Clive points out, Liv doesn’t even know Tim’s last name, and there’s probably a very small chance of them meeting again and actually getting together.

“She doesn’t believe that zombies and humans have to be antagonists, and she also has a lot of dear friends who are human still,” McIver said of Liv’s optimism during a recent set visit. “And it’s kind of what we look at in this season is there’s all sorts of people sitting on all sides of the fence… I think she sort of thinks there’s a way of juggling being a good person and contributing to her society with occasionally bending rules when she feels like she needs to help people who need it. She’s definitely not as by the book, as Major, or as she may have been in the past, but it’s always with really good intentions.”

Outside of that, the episode will continue right where last week’s cliffhanger left off — with the reveal that there is a serial killer on the loose in Seattle, who is pinning the crimes on zombies.

While it’s unknown exactly how Liv and company will solve this conundrum, it further illustrates just how many things New Seattle is having to deal with, now that the city has essentially become a government-sanctioned haven for zombies.

“I guess what has changed is the politics,” series star Rahul Kohli, who plays Ravi, told reporters during a recent set visit. “The job has changed in its own way, so now there is zombie crimes, and there are human crimes. That changes how we operate in the morgue too, in terms of what cases we get. If it’s a human one, then it’s a Seattle Police Department problem. If it’s a zombie crime, it’s a Fillmore-Graves problem.”

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.