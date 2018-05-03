When Will We Find Out About ‘iZombie’ Season 5?

The CW renewed a slew of its original programming earlier today, but it sounds like fans might have to wait a little bit longer to find out what’s next for iZombie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fate of several of The CW‘s midseason shows will be determined in May, around when the network gears up for its Upfronts presentation. Among those are genre veterans iZombie and The 100, alongside new additions Life Sentence and Valor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this news might make some iZombie fans nervous, the logistics behind it do make sense. The zombie dramedy is only five episodes into its thirteen episode run, and is currently in the middle of a brief hiatus, meaning there’s still time to see how the series performs.

For the most part, iZombie‘s season four ratings have been close to those of season three, with an average of 0.792 million viewers per episode, and a current 18-49 demographic hold of 0.24. But even then, the show’s cast has been unsure what would come next for the series.

“We’ll have to wait until the show comes out,” Rahul Kohli said when asked about the possibility of renewal earlier this year. “It’s too early to say. Probably 50/50.”

iZombie‘s fourth season has brought fans plenty of new changes, as the show essentially shifted into a “new normal”, transforming Seattle into a zombie haven. While the narrative shift was something fans probably weren’t expecting when the series began, the show has still held on to its voice in a pretty unique way.

“It’s so on-point politically right now.” series star Rose McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

If iZombie does come back for a fifth season, it will have plenty of other programming to potentially paired with. Today’s renewals promised new seasons of the network’s other DC Comics-inspired programming: Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning. Also among the list of returning shows are Riverdale, Supernatural, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and Dynasty.

Do you want to see iZombie renewed for a fifth season? Let us know in the comments below.

iZombie returns with new episodes on April 9th at 9/8c on The CW.