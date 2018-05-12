‘iZombie’ Renewed For Season 5

iZombie has officially been renewed for a fifth season, The CW announced today.

The horror dramedy series, which was loosely based on the Vertigo comic of the same name, will be returning sometime midseason as part of The CW’s 2018-2019 slate. This news comes after the network cancelled freshmen dramas Life Sentence and Valor, and renewed the veteran sci-fi series The 100.

Videos by ComicBook.com

iZombie first debuted in 2015, providing fans with a unique spin on the procedural format. The series followed Liv Moore (Rose McIver), a zombie medical examiner who feeds on human brains as a way to solve murders.

For the most part, iZombie‘s season four ratings had been close to those of season three, with an average of 0.792 million viewers per episode, and a current 18-49 demographic hold of 0.24. But even then, the show’s cast has been unsure what would come next for the series.

“We’ll have to wait until the show comes out,” Rahul Kohli, who plays Ravi Chakrabarti, said earlier this year. “It’s too early to say. Probably 50/50.”

iZombie‘s fourth season has brought fans plenty of new changes, as the show essentially shifted into a “new normal”, transforming Seattle into a zombie haven. While the narrative shift was something fans probably weren’t expecting when the series began, the show has still held on to its voice in a pretty unique way.

“It’s so on-point politically right now.” series star Rose McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

Even with the possibility of cancellation looming over the series, it sounds like there’s more story for iZombie to tell. As recent episodes have shown, the series’ characters could be on the cusp of finding a legitimate zombie cure, something that would surely change the status quo even more.

Are you excited to see more iZombie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.