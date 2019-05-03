iZombie Final Season Premiere Recap with Spoilers: “Thug Death”

iZombie‘s fifth season officially kicks off tonight, showcasing the final batch of episodes that the zom-com-rom-dram has to offer. With almost a year having passed since iZombie‘s last season wrapped up, fans might need a bit of a refresher on what footing the show is on now, and how that effects tonight’s season premiere.

So, what did this week’s episode, “Thug Death”, have in store? Read on to find out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, spoilers for this week’s episode of iZombie, “Thug Brain”, below! Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The episode opens with a bodega security camera documenting a new attack, which was instigated by a human woman accidentally bumping into a car full of zombies. This causes a problem of sorts for Don-E and Blaine, the latter of whom has become unbelievably successful with his work in the brain smuggling trade, to the point where he even stars in Matthew McConaughey-style car commercials. Don-E worries that New Seattle’s border patrol agents might not be willing to comply with them anymore, as does Major, who is getting used to his role as the commander of Filmore-Graves.

Later on in the episode, it’s revealed that most of the border agents that were bothering Blaine and Don-E reportedly went off the grid. It’s revealed that Blaine kidnapped the agents, and threatens to turn them into zombies and kill their loved ones if they don’t continue to be paid off by him.

In the Morgue, Liv cooks the last available brain in the morgue, which is of an incredibly-violent guy. Ravi accidentally eats the brains, which turn him angry and possessive. Liv, Ravi, Clive, Peyton, and company are brought in to investigate the zombie attack, which takes them to the bodega. The owner of the bodega is clearly anti-zombie, but Ravi’s violent personality is able to scare him off. They watch the security camera footage, and begin to pin down the identity of the murder victim.

Liv and Clive are visited by Blaine, who tries to bribe them to catch the zombies in the video so his business isn’t negatively affected. They later are visited by a man, who worries his girlfriend might be the murdered woman. Eventually, Clive and Liv are led to a suspicious patch of the woods, where the boyfriend has found his girlfriend’s phone and other belongings.

Meanwhile, Liv and Peyton try to determine which humans to smuggle into Seattle, and Liv agrees to help a kid who needs to leave an abusive household. Liv begins to work with her group of smugglers to get the kid to safety. One of the smugglers picks up the kid, who then decides to bring his two little foster sisters along. After some struggles, he’s able to successfully get on a bus to New Seattle.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

It is revealed that Dale is pregnant with Clive’s baby.

Peyton appears on Johnny Frost’s new talk show, talking about human-zombie relations. It does not go well. The pro-human woman who fought with Peyton on the show is later revealed to run a fish food truck, which serves as a front for carrying out anti-zombie terrorist attacks.

A new doctor at the CDC becomes fascinated with Ravi’s research about zombies, and learns that he’s actually been working with the CDC since turning into a zombie. Her Skype call with Ravi gets complicated, largely by Ravi’s angry and easily-distracted personality. Eventually, she is able to study Isobel’s brain, and maybe finds a way to potentially engineer a cure, using the brains of those who also had her same disease. Ravi begins to tell her that this cure would be dangerous, and not to take that information public. The next day on a group Skype call with other doctors, she does keep the information secret, and she and Ravi become friends.

***

iZombie airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.