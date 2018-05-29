‘iZombie’: Who Dies in the Season 4 Finale?

As with most shows, iZombie ramps up the stakes in their season finales.

Unlike many shows, iZombie‘s finales tend to be utterly bananas. The stakes explode, the game board is flipped over, and every season has a totally new status quo.

With the show going into its fifth and final season next fall, what is the season four finale like?

Well, in a word, deadly.

The setup of the episode was that Liv and Levon were scheduled for public execution, with Major, Ravi, and Peyton launching an offensive to find a way to rescue her before the anvil fell. Of course, when you’re a ragtag group of heroes pitting yourselves against a quasi-military operation, things are bound to get pretty ugly along the way.

So…who drew their last breath?

Levon

Every since Liv’s boyfriend surrendered himself as the fake Renegade, it has seemed like a foregone conclusion that one way or another, he would be dead.

Of course, the fact that he’s Liv’s boyfriend is, historically, not a good sign for his survival regardless of his coyote status.

Chase Graves

As much as we all like Jason Dohring from Veronica Mars, Chase’s death has been a long time coming.

Starting as a pragmatist and something of the voice of reason (remember how you cheered when he took out Carey Gold?), the strain of ruling with an iron fist corrupted Chase, and by the time he executed the original Renegade it was clear he was a full-on villain.

Angus

Again — no real surprise here. Once the outside brain shipments were cut off to Seattle, the odds were that Brother Love was going to lead a riot. Hell, even last week, Blaine was pushing his father into a revolutionary stance.

Meanwhile, there are some real-world considerations, too: after Robert Knepper’s name became part of the #MeToo conversation, the show stood behind him but added that if they got a fifth season, his character would not return.

Well…it got a fifth season. And now there is very little question that Angus will never bother anybody again, after he got shot lots of times by a number of U.S. soldiers.

iZombie will be back for a fifth and final season in the fall.