‘Avatar’ Director James Cameron Explains Why He Couldn’t Have Made ‘Aquaman’

James Cameron has made some of the world’s high-grossing films, but the director behind movies such as Titanic and Avatar has revealed he doesn’t think he could have ended up directing a flick like Aquaman. Speak with Yahoo!, Cameron explained that although the movie was good, he didn’t necessarily agree with the physics behind it.

“I think it’s great fun. I think it’s a movie I never could have made,” Cameron admits. “Truthfully, I never could have made that film because it requires this kind of total dream-like disconnect from any sort of physics or reality.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It exists in kind of somewhere between a Greek mythical landscape and a fairy tale landscape and people just zoom around underwater because they propel themselves mentally, I guess. But it’s cool, you buy it on its own terms.”

Cameron, a renowned record-setting deep sea diver, went on to explain that his take on an underwater adventure would be too literal, and Aquaman defied anything he’s learned from spending time underwater.

“I’ve spent thousands of hours underwater and I’m very literal about my underwater,” Cameron explains. “It needs to look like it’s real and while I can enjoy that film [Aquaman], I don’t resonate with it because it doesn’t look real. By the way, it doesn’t actually help us with our issues of actually understanding the ocean and exploring the ocean and preserving the ocean. Although they did throw in a couple of things with whales and things like that to remind us that we are kind of using the ocean as a toilet and as a garbage dump, so I applaud the film for that.”

“Yeah, I couldn’t have made that movie.”

The director then wrapped up his answer by revealing the highly-anticipated sequels to Avatar have a lot of underwater sequences, saying they will have “such a different feel.”

Even without Cameron at the helm, Aquaman was stilla tremendous box office success for Warner Brothers. Through last night, the James Wan-helmed film has gross over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Aquaman is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.