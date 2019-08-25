James Gunn Warns Fans About The Suicide Squad Scam

James Gunn is still getting all the pieces into place for his Suicide Squad movie, and fans want to know more details about the upcoming film. The director took to Instagram to call out a recent scheme on the platform that caught the eye of many DC fans. The poster was advertising a casting call for the film that suggests $150/day as payment for a small role in the film.

Now, that sounds like pretty good work, if you can get it, but for starters Gunn pointed out that the movie isn’t even called Suicide Squad 2. In fact, the title is The Suicide Squad and it is unclear how it is going to fit next to the previous DC offering that featured the team. For good measure, the flyer looks like one of those club promotions that get handed out on sidewalks, and that is never a good omen.

Props to Gunn for pointing out this scam and probably saving fans a ton of time. Who knows what kind of strangeness could be going on and highlighting it to help someone avoid a scary situation is a good thing. Let’s hope that he can get back to making sure this new Suicide Squad project is the best that it can possibly be.

The hard work that the director is putting in work on the new movie, though that’s might be coming at the expense of his plan for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Some fans were hopeful that the movie’s official announcement would come at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Guardians only got namechecked by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Gunn has taken to social media in the past to promise fans that the final film in his Guardians trilogy is still coming, but The Suicide Squad will have to come first. After all those admissions, fans are still waiting for any details to trickle through. Luckily, this week has brought some casting news for people in the drought.

Producer Peter Safran had nothing but praised for the movie. He also commented on fans being confused if The Suicide Squad is a sequel or a reboot of the original David Ayer film. The producer could only say that this film will be pure James Gunn.

“It’s called The Suicide Squad,” producer Safran previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It’s not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Gunn previously praised the source material and hinted at what fans can expect from his version of the franchise. It sounds like he’s willing to depart from what Ayer had established previously and dig deeper into the DC history to make something people will really love.

“I have been an enormous fan of [Suicide Squad] in all its [DC Comics] incarnations – but to me there will always be something special about the [John Ostrander] run,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “Black ops military tales with disposable, often forgotten super villains?! Pure perfection.”

The Suicide Squad is currently set to release on August 6, 2021.