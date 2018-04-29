Janelle Monae Channels Two-Face From ‘Batman Forever’

Whether she was auditioning for a future Batman movie, channeling her inner villain, or simply paying homage to the Joel Schumacher’s cult classic film, Janelle Monae made a statement with a recent wardrobe.

While screening the accompanying short film alongside her new album Dirty Computer, Monae appeared in the same Two-Face suit that Tommy Lee Jones wore during Batman Forever. Of course she didn’t wear the garish makeup in addition to the suit, but there’s little doubt she could pull it off. Check out the resemblance below:

Monae rocked the awesome half-animal print suit at YouTube Space in Los Angeles on Friday, answering fan questions after the screening. The singer and actor is known for her impeccable and unique fashion sense, but this is particularly notable for her affinity of Harvey Dent.

Schumacher’s film was widely panned, despite its box office success, due to the change in tone and direction previously established in Tim Burton’s take on the franchise. Tommy Lee Jones has also spoken critically of his time as Two-Face and famously clashed with co-star Jim Carey.

Monae’s fashion is not her only recent connection to comic book culture, though it is her most overt. The short film that accompanied her album, Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture by Janelle Monae, also stars Tessa Thompson. Thompson, of course, portrays Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok and is rumored to reprise the role in next year’s sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

Thompson features in music videos from Monae’s album, including the singles “Make Me Feel” and “Pynk.”

Monae was previously portrayed as a superhero in a comic book as part of a music video for her cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes,” created with Pepsi to promote the World Cup in 2014.

So in addition to being a bad ass actor and a wonderful singer and song writer, it appears that Monae has the heart of a nerd. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Janelle Monet’s new album Dirty Computer is now available, and the accompanying short film can be watched online.