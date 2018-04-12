Jason Momoa Shares ‘Aquaman’ Movie Behind-The-Scenes Photo

DC’s next big project is Aquaman‘s solo adventure, and it seems to be nearing completion.

Jason Momoa is hard at work on the anticipated film, and shared a new behind the scenes photo from the set. Momoa’s main work on the project is done, but he revealed he is doing some pick up shots in between his other work on Frontier. The set obviously has tons of blue screen in effect, as large portions of the film will likely take place underwater.

“Finishing my edit on season 3 frontier with my @captainriff @on_the_roam Soooooo stoked. In between pick up shots on aquaman. BOOM. Almost done with both. It’s gonna be a good year aloha j.”

There hasn’t been an official trailer for the project, but early test screenings seem to indicate that the action sequences blow the previous DC movies away, and that it has more of an Indiana Jones vibe than anything else.

Fans will also see why Momoa’s take on Aquaman is a bit gruffer than most, and it has to do with how he handles the responsibily of eventually becoming king.

“You’re going to see that I really wanted him to be that gruff thing, because he has to become king,” Momoa said. “If Justice League is like seeing him at his lowest, and not just his lowest, but this loneliness that I wanted about him, so when we get to Aquaman you know why he became that, and how he had been put in that lonely spot.”

“And how he has to bring these two worlds together,” Momoa said. “Because you’re going to see this ocean world, which we just pollute, and how do these people feel underwater with what the land does to the ocean. And this war that is going to come between the two, and I’m the only one that can link the two. He has to do it. He doesn’t want to do it.”

Fans will also get a taste of what life looked like in Atlantis and the surface before Arthur was born.

“In the story, we’re going to see a couple different younger versions of me. And even before I was born, so you’ll know where my mother came from, Atlantis. We’ve got to establish seven different kingdoms and the threat,” said Momoa.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa and is directed by James Wan, and is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on December 21, 2018.