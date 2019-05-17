Jason Momoa Shares Video of Him Hanging Out With Henry Cavill

Maybe the DC Extended Universe isn’t dead after all? The success of movies like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam! has seemingly placed the franchise based on the popular DC Comics on a new path, shifting away from an extremely interconnected universe of films and into an era of making whatever works best for the individual characters and properties. That may be the case, but there are still lingering elements of the Justice League series around, especially when it comes to the relationships that were forged on that set.

This week, Aquaman star Jason Momoa posted a video to his Instagram story that, on the surface, just looked like a goofy bit about not having his beard anymore, wishing it would grow back. However, when Momoa turned the camera to his left, there was a surprise waiting for DC fans in the form of Henry Cavill, aka Superman.

The two actors provided everyone watching the video with quite the chuckle, but they also created plenty of speculation about their future together. It seemed like they were either some kind of event or off to the side at a busy office. There’s no way to tell exactly, but they weren’t just hanging out at someone’s house or grabbing brunch to catch up.

Now, that doesn’t mean that Superman is appearing in the next Aquaman film or anything like that. The chances of something like that happening are slim to none, and sources are saying slim just took a southbound train. But it is a reminder that the actors from this franchise still enjoy working together, and that could carry more weight than we realize.

At this point, there’s still no telling what the future holds for Henry Cavill as Superman. There were initial reports that he’d left the role, which were met by statements from his managers saying otherwise. Through the entire process, Cavill has remained quiet about the whole thing.

Would you like to see Momoa and Cavill in another movie together, DC or otherwise? Let us know in the comments!