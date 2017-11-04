Jason Momoa Starts Filming Aquaman In Four Or Five Months

Actor Jason Momoa has finished filming his part in the upcoming Justice League film, and all sights for the actor are now focused on his anticipated and somewhat mysterious Aquaman solo project.

The actor recently spoke to THR about a variety of subjects, including the Aquaman solo feature. When they asked “how do you feel about playing Aquaman in the solo film?”, he said”Stoked. Are we still on one word? The standalone Aquaman movie, I’m really pumped about it. I start in four or five months so, a little bit of rest and then back into it. Justice League was amazing, but it’s going to be fun to have the arc and talk about this guy’s backstory and where he’s going.”

Momoa actually made his DC film debut in director Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but Justice League will be the first time fans really get to see the hero up close, as well as the first introduction of his Queen Mera, who is being played by Amber Heard. Since he’s starting production in a mere few months, hopefully fans will find out more about the project soon.

Fans will next have a chance to see Momoa in Zack Snyder’s Justice League film, where he’ll team up with Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Aquaman is directed by James Wan with Will Beall, Geoff Johns, Paul Norris, and Mort Weisinger on writing duties. Rob Cowan is serving as executive producer and Deborah Snyder and Zack Snyder serving as producers. The film stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Orm) and Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko).

