‘The Flash’ Stars Join Kevin Smith’s ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

It sounds like some familiar faces will help bring Jay and Silent Bob’s next cinematic adventure to life.

During his panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Smith revealed that The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells), and Carlos Valdes (Carlos Ramon/Vibe) will all be appearing in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. It’s unclear exactly what role the trio of actors will play in the film, which reportedly begins filming this November.

As Smith revealed last month, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will follow its two intrepid heroes on a new adventure, one that can’t necessarily be classified as a traditional reboot.

“If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening.” Smith explained. “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely f—ing different. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go cross the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. it’s literally the same f—ing movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

Smith is certainly no stranger to the world of The Flash, having directed three fan-favorite episodes of the series over the years. There also is already a bit of shared DNA between The Flash and Jay and Silent Bob, as Smith and Jason Mewes essentially cameoed as the characters in last season’s “Null and Annoyed”.

“Honestly, I did not want to do it, because I knew it required that I wear pants.” Smith said of the cameo earlier this year. “Like, there’s only so far in the world that I can take [my usual] outfit, and believe me, I’ve stretched it to its limit. …But I knew if I was playing a part, where I wasn’t being me, I had to be the security guard. I couldn’t be the security guard in jorts. They probably would cut that. So I knew I’d have to wear an outfit and sh*t, which included pants. So I was like ‘Oh f*ck, I don’t wanna do it.’ But I knew if I said no, I’d never hear the end of it from [Jay]. Cause he’d go ‘We had a chance to be on a f*cking Flash together, and you didn’t f*cking take it!’ So I said ‘Alright, we’ll do it.’”

“And they suited us up like security guards.” Smith added. “And for the first time, I think since my father died, I wore dress pants. So we shot a scene, Jason and I, where we play two security guards in The Flash. And it’s not Jay and Silent Bob, but Jason speaks and I don’t. So there you go.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not currently have a release date.