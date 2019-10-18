Jesse Eisenberg Wants Another Shot at Playing Lex Luthor

It’s been a good stretch for the DC Extended Universe after a bit of an uncertain start. Now some of the stars who have acted in the films over recent years, like Jesse Eisenberg, are thinking about revisiting their characters in this new direction the studio is taking. Of course, the actor played Lex Luthor in the very divisive Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. A movie which basically foretold our now constant bickering between critics and audiences. Luckily for Eisenberg, his character was far from the least contentious part of the film among fans. But, still, with Warner Bros. contemplating reshuffling the deck again, it is worth asking if they would bring the actor back to play the villain when that would bring attention to the past movies with just his presence.

Right now, the star is in the middle of Zombieland: Double Tap‘s theatrical run. The movie is being appreciated by fans of the original one from last decade. Some have wondered if younger DC fans will look back at those early DCEU movies with a similar measure of nostalgia one day. Movie web asked Eisenberg about playing Luthor again. He didn’t sound the least bit bitter about the experience. Playing such an iconic character felt like a major undertaking for the actor. The Social Network star said that he was absolutely open to it, but acknowledged that it seems unlikely that they would write his character into another Justice League tale sometime soon.

He answered, “Oh, 1000 percent. Which is not even… that’s ten pies. Ten full pies. Yeah, of course. Yeah. I loved it so much. I mean I was the shyest kid in the world. To get to play a mean character with flamboyance like that is exhilarating. I probably won’t do another. I don’t know if they’re making another one where I would be in it. But no, I loved it. It was great. I’m so happy I got to do it. Ever.”

Recently, the actor told Variety about his work. Eisenberg shared some distinct pessimism about getting a call to revisit the role.

“I hope so,” Eisenberg told the magazine. “I mean, I have no idea is the truth. I love playing the character. Probably in terms of movie acting, it’s the most enjoyable character I’ve had the opportunity to play. So I would love to do it again. But I don’t know what their slate is. If you have any pull, please use it.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.