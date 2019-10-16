Joaquin Phoenix Had One Rule On Joker Movie Set

Joker continues to be a powerhouse at the box office, and now that the movie is finally out we’re getting more and more stories about the creation of it and stories from the set. The most recent example of this came from actor Josh Pais, who played Hoyt Vaughn in the film, who you’ll remember as the angry boss who fires Arthur Fleck from his job as a clown. Pais recently spoke to THR all about how he got involved with the project and his time on set, and during that conversation, he revealed the one stipulation star Joaquin Phoenix put on castings for the film.

“I had a meeting with Todd,” Pais said. “He said, ‘I loved your tape. I just want to make sure that you’re not an asshole because one person on set can really ruin the whole vibe of the thing.’ Joaquin told Todd, ‘I don’t care who you cast, just make sure everybody is a really good actor — and no assholes.’ So, I guess I passed the test.”

Pais went on to describe the process of getting the actual part, and as soon as he learned about the film he wanted in.

“When I get jobs, it’s maybe 50-50 an offer or I audition for it,” Pais said. “As soon as I heard about Joaquin Phoenix, the Joker and that it was going to be shot like an independent film, I was like, “I just have to be in this.” I auditioned once with casting directors, and they were enthusiastic.” At that point, he met with Phillips, and then it was time to move onto the set.

Since the film’s debut, Joker has brought in $201 million domestically, adding another $354 million internationally for a worldwide total of $556 million, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker is in theaters now.