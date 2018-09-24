Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Flash Footage Reveals Orange Vest and Purple Jacket

Last week, Warner Bros. released the first glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in the upcoming origin film. Fans are still pouring over the brief teaser for secrets, and at least one more has been found.

Fans already determined through photo manipulation that Phoenix has the Joker’s signature green hair. Another fan managed to capture a still of the “flash footage” where Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck becomes the Joker. The frame shows Phoenix wearing Joker’s classic purple suit with an orange vest outfit.

While the Joker movie seems to be showing a certain amount of reverence for the comic book source material, Phoenix himself has said he doesn’t really think of the role as a “comic book” movie role.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said while speaking with Collider. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting.”

Still, the Joker’s iconic stature isn’t entirely lost on Phoenix.

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real-life struggles,” Phoenix said. “And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

in addition to the comics, some fans believe Joker is paying homage to Heath Ledger’s performance as the character in The Dark Knight as well. Fans noticed that Phoenix’s Joker makeup resembles a mask used during The Dark Knight‘s bank robbery scene. That Joker is apparently gearing up to film a bank robbery scene of its own has added fuel to that speculative fire. Still, it is likely that both films are simply drawing inspiration from the same places.

Joker is directed by Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film stars Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, the man who will become the Joker. The film also features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. The film will reveal the origin of the Joker, which has been shrouded in mystery for years in both comics and film.

Joker opens in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.