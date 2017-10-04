The Batman: Joe Manganiello Undergoing Katana Training For Deathstroke

Deathstroke has been one of DC’s most popular villains for years, and for good reason. The assassin has incredible intellect, unparalleled strength, and the ability to take down any target he sets his sights on.

To put it simply, Deathstroke is one of the deadliest characters in all of DC. Portraying that kind of character would require a workout routine like none other – and Joe Manganiello is up to the task.

The actor was tapped to play Deathstroke in the DCEU back in 2016, and fans immediately fell in love with the idea. Just like the villain, Manganiello is an awesome mix of athleticism and intellect.

No matter how good of shape Manganiello is in, he’s still got plenty of work to do to prepare for this new role. While speaking with ChefIrvine.com, the actor revealed that he’s undergoing the transformation now – and the deadly weapons training has begun.

“No, I’ve started. My trainer and I have started putting together some workouts that are specific to the character and how I want the character to move. It’s an incredibly athletic role so all of the training is very functional. I’ve also started Kung fu and chi gung training, and I’ve also started working with katanas.”

When asked by the interviewer how the katana training was going, Manganiello gave a somewhat intimidating answer:

“I’m gonna be ready.”

The Batman is currently in pre-production and no release date has been set. Ben Affleck will next appear as Batman in Justice League later this year.

