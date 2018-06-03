Is John Cena Playing Doctor Manhattan In HBO’s ‘Watchmen’?

Watchmen seems to be more relevant than ever, and a WWE superstar might just be in the running to play the most powerful being in that universe.

That WWE superstar is Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect himself John Cena, and if his teases on social media are any indication, he could very well be playing Doctor Manhattan in the upcoming Watchmen project. Watchmen is currently being developed as a television series for HBO, and Cena has dropped two hints thus far that he’s somehow involved.

Cena first got fans talking when he shared a picture of the Watchmen logo, that being the Comedians smiley face badge with a splattering of blood. That was on November 19th, but then Cena posted another tease in the form of some fan art of a suited Doctor Manhattan.

Cena has a habit of teasing things on social media, and teasing a role on social media has become relatively normal. If that is the case, Cena would be taking on his first superhero role outside of a WWE ring, though he has shined in other roles that are more comedic in nature.

Cena’s taken to a more part time schedule in WWE, opening up the possibilities of what he can take on in Hollywood. His most current project, the animated Ferdinand, is coming to theaters soon.

As for Watchmen, the graphic novel was previously turned into a film by Zack Snyder. The film wasn’t the biggest money-maker for the studio but was generally well-received by fans, and currently holds a 70.62 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings.

As for this new version, the project is being helmed by Damon Lindelof, who revealed why he is taking on the beloved property.

“Watchmen – it was dangerous,” Lindelof told Vulture. “And you can’t be dangerous for dangerous’ sake, but the reason that I’m doing this is these are dangerous times, and we need dangerous shows. What we think about superheroes is wrong. I love the Marvel movies and we saw Justice League this morning and I’m all for Wonder Woman and Batman and I grew up on these characters, but we should not trust people who put on masks and say that they are looking out for us. If you hide your face, you are up to no good.”

The Watchmen television series is currently in development and has no release date.