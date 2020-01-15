Johnathon Schaech Thinks Jonah Hex Could Take Down The Mandalorian

While his Earth-18 doppelganger might have been taken down by Sara Lance and Mia Smoak in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Johnathon Schaech thinks that Jonah Hex could take down a certain famous bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away. During a recent interview with Comic Book Central, Schaech made Hex out to be something of a human Sarlacc, suggesting that in a battle between The Mandalorian and his disfigured gunfighter, it’s the Earthman who would come out on top. Part and parcel of this is that he would love to see Hex appear in a The Mandalorian-style short-form streaming series.

Schaech admitted that he has had some conversations with Warner Bros. TV about the idea, but that at present, they aren’t in the market for a superhero Western. Still, he says, he believes it could be something special.

“I’d love to do a Jonah Hex TV series,” Schaech said. Asked if he had seen The Mandalorian, he said, “Yeah, exactly. We would do ten times better. And Hex took out Batman and Superman; he could definitely take out The Mandalorian.”

He admitted that a crossover between the Disney-owned Star Wars and Warner Bros.-owned DC Comics characters was a non-starter, but suggested that he would love to see a Jonah Hex-like character pop up on The Mandalorian, invoking the spirit of Hex, the infamous comic book series that recast Jonah Hex as a time-tossed bounty hunter of the future with a ray gun.

He said that he would like to see a Jonah Hex series as “a hardcore, Deadwood-type Western — something like Clint Eastwood would put together, like Unforgiven.”

He added that he thought Westerns could be done on a small budget, which means TV would be able to make a top-tier version of one.

“I’d like to see them to something where it’s a very strong, tough, violent, gritty Jonah Hex series,” Schaech said.

The character of Jonah Hex, as played by Schaech, was introduced in the first season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. He appeared in one episode each of the second and third seasons of the series, but missed an appearance in season four. Schaech would not say whether he has any plans to appear in the upcoming fifth season, or whether his “annual appearance” would be the Earth-18 version we saw in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” He did say, though, that he loved working on Legends of Tomorrow and is always open to it.

Fans can get caught up by watching all five parts of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover on The CW's website or app now, or buying them through video on demand platforms.