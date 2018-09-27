‘Joker’ Could Be Filming a Bank Robbery Scene Soon

The Joker may be getting set for a repeat performance in the new film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Documents revealed via Reddit suggest the Joker movie, operating under the production title “Romeo,” will soon be filming a bank robbery scene.

Some diehard Batman, Joker, and DC Comics fans are likely to see this as an homage to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, just as they saw Phoenix’s makeup as a nod to the masks worn during the bank robbery scene in that same Nolan film.

In truth, just as the makeup is likely not an homage to The Dark Knight so much as both films being influenced by the clowns of Vaudeville, this bank robbery scene is probably less a direct homage to The Dark Knight so much as the result of bank robbery being one of the few acts of high-stakes supervillainy a film can get away with when it adopts gritty realism as an aesthetic.

Despite playing one of the most iconic comic book characters ever, Phoenix has said that he doesn’t consider this to be a “comic book movie” role.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said while speaking with Collider. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting.”

Still, the alluring mystery that surrounds the Joker isn’t lost on Phoenix.

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real-life struggles,” Phoenix said. “And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker is directed by Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film stars Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, the man who will become the Joker. The film also features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. The film will reveal the origin of the Joker, which has been shrouded in mystery for years in both comics and film.

Joker opens in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.