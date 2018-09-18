‘Joker’: Here’s What Joaquin Phoenix Could Look Like in Full Makeup

Over the weekend, fans finally got the chance to see what Joaquin Phoenix will look like in the upcoming Joker origin movie. After a few set photos featuring the actor surfaced online, director Todd Phillips shared an official image on his Instagram account, revealing the first true look at Phoenix’s titular character, better known in the film as Arthur.

While there is definitely a creepy vibe surrounding this entire persona, Phoenix still hasn’t been seen donning the traditional white makeup and green hair that make the character stand out. Fortunately, artists like BossLogic are here for the heavy lifting, so we can see just how terrifying this version of the Joker could actually look.

In a tweet late Sunday night, BossLogic shared an altered image of the Joker photo that was posted online earlier that day. Instead of the smirk that Phoenix had on his face in the initial image, this piece shows his character frowning, but there is a red smile painted over top of the photo. Along with the white makeup and green hair, this joker also has dark eye liner running down his face.

“Don’t forget to :),” wrote BossLogic’s tweet. That classic Joker sentiment is reiterated within the photo as well. The character is standing in front of a mirror, drawing the smile on himself with red lipstick. In the bottom corner, a post-it note says, “Don’t forget to Smile.” On the other side of the mirror, a simple drawing of a smiley face reminds Arthur how exactly he’s supposed to do it.

The glass of the mirror is broken in multiple places, and contains several scratches of the word “HA,” keeping things completely on brand.

What do you think of this new look for the Joker? Do you think Joaquin Phoenix will don this sort of makeup at some point in his solo film? Let us know in the comments!

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2019.