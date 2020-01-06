Joaquin Phoenix Is Sick of Talking About Joker

It looks like the Oscar for Best Actor could be Joaquin Phoenix‘s to lose, now that the star has taken home the same award at the second-biggest show of the season, the Golden Globes. During Sunday night’s presentation of the Golden Globes, Phoenix was given the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker, which didn’t come as much of a surprise. He’s been a heavy favorite for the awards circuit ever since Joker first premiered back in September. As usual, all of the winners at the Globes are interviewed backstage after receiving their award, and Phoenix was no exception. He was asked, for what feels like the hundredth time, about his process of getting into the character of Arthur Fleck. He’s clearly had enough of the question.

Phoenix immediately asked the interviewers why the question was being brought up again, after he had already been asked it several times throughout the last few months.

“Isn’t this old news? I feel like I’ve talked about this for six months,” Phoenix said. “I mean, I feel like I answered this questions. You wanna hear a different version of it? Should I try and change it slightly or what should I do?”

Phoenix did go on to answer the question, trying to find new ways to say the things that he’s already revealed about his acting process over the course of Joker‘s press tour. However, after a minute or so of talking, the actor once again reiterated that he had already answered the question before.

“It was a long process,” he continued. “I think the way that I worked on this was quite erratic. I didn’t attack it linearly. I think I was most curious of the medications he was taking and the effects of those medications. That led us toward realizing we had to have this wild fluctuation of weight. So that was something I don’t think was expected until I kind of dug into understanding the medication and the effects of what he was taking. So that was the beginning. I read several books about clinical assassins that share a similar personality type to what I ultimately defined Arthur with. I’m not gonna say what they are because I think those people have got enough attention, so I’d rather not mention them by name, the men I studied and based the character on. There’s probably so many other things that I just can’t remember right now. But I feel like I already answered this question six months ago.”

