LA Freeway Shut Down Over Possible Jumper Dressed As The Joker

Traffic in Los Angeles has come to a halt at the moment, and it’s all because of someone dressed as Batman villain the Joker.

CBS Los Angeles shared a photo of police talking to someone dressed in a Joker costume above a busy freeway, specifically the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood. They are attempting it seems to talk the person down, who can be seen with bright green hair and purple clothes from the photo.

As a result, all southbound lanes have been slowed to a crawl, and you can see the photo of the ordeal below. “#BREAKING All SB lanes on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood area due to possible jumper reportedly dressed as The Joker.”

It’s unsure if this is someone really contemplating jumping or some Halloween-themed prank, but we’re hoping for the latter, as we do not want to see anyone hurt in this situation.

Some are sharing photos of the traffic caused by the Joker-costumed person, which is understandably clogged. An update on the situation shows more police and emergency professionals talking to the person and trying to get them down, and ladders can also be seen on the bridge.

Another video shows a closer look at the person on the bridge, and it seems the green isn’t a wig but some sort of blanket or scarf, and they seem to be wearing a hat. The video shows a policeman on the ladder talking to the person while other emergency workers are scattered around. You can check out the video of the ongoing situation above.

We’ll keep you posted on details as they emerge.