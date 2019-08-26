Joker Star Tells Marvel Movie Fans to Stop Acting Like Outraged Religious Fanatics

Joker star Marc Maron told Marvel fans to avoid acting like “outraged religious fanatics” after his anti-Marvel movie sentiments were widely publicized over the weekend.

“Hey, Marvel movie fans! Stop acting like outraged religious fanatics defending their belief system. It’s okay if I don’t believe,” Maron tweeted. “Let it go. Also, I’m actually big fan of a lot of comic art. Try to relax your mainstream asses.”

Maron’s tweet follows an appearance on Conan, where the comedian said of comic book movies, “I have some issues with them and I generally don’t like them. I don’t wanna be bullied into seeing those movies. I’m a grown-up, I’m not seven, and I think those movies are for grown, male nerd childs.”

Because Maron next stars in the DC Comics-inspired Joker, an R-rated spinoff exploring the famed Batman villain, the star has faced widespread criticism for appearing in a comic book movie while making disparaging comments about the genre in the media.

“I’ve been somewhat judgemental when it comes to comic book movies and I’ve got a little pushback in the press for being a hypocrite. Whatever I think, if you get a call and someone says, ‘Hey do you wanna do a scene with Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix?’ your principals fall to the wayside,” Maron previously told NME. “If it’s relative to what I think of Marvel movies then it’s like, ‘Yeah, of course I’m gonna do that.’ Oddly, it’s not that kind of movie.”

Instead, Maron said, director Todd Phillips took “more of an origin story and a character study of a mentally ill person that becomes The Joker.”

“It’s more of an intimate and gritty movie with a very specific scope,” Maron added. “It’s going to be really interesting to see how it comes out.”

Producer Michael E. Uslan previously said Joker is “unlike any comic book movie you’ve ever seen,” saying in July the movie is “different and unique” in the way Guardians of the Galaxy and Deadpool were unlike standard comic book fare. Joker opens October 4.