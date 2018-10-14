‘Joker’ Movie Extras Reportedly Locked in Subway Train, Resorted to Urinating on Train Tracks

A group of extras working on the Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix had a rather unpleasant experience while filming a subway scene.

According to TMZ, extras for the scene were locked in subway cars for three straight hours and denied bathroom breaks. The actors resorted to urinated through the small spaces between train cars and onto the train tracks in order to relieve themselves.

The Screen Actors Guild received a complaint about the production failing to provide the required break time after two hours of work. A representative has been sent to resolve the situation and SAG plans to monitor the set and follow up as needed.

It seems like any film featuring the iconic Batman villain is destined to be surrounded by controversy. After The Dark Knight star Heath Ledger’s death by accidental overdose, which some speculated was somehow related to playing the Joker, though those who knew him and worked with him have denied any such influence. Reports from the set of Suicide Squad suggested that Jared Leto went full method actor in his performance, locking himself in his trailer and sending strange gifts such as living and dead animals and sexual objects

For his part, Phoenix isn’t buying too much into the legendary Joker mystique and has said that he doesn’t consider this to be a “comic book movie” role.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said while speaking with Collider. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting.”

Still, the Joker’s compelling allure isn’t entirely lost on Phoenix.

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real-life struggles,” Phoenix said. “And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker is directed by Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film stars Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, the man who will become the Joker. The film also features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. The film will reveal the origin of the Joker, which has been shrouded in mystery for years in both comics and film.

Joker opens in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.