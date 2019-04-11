‘Joker’ Trailer Draws In Rave Reactions

When it comes to DC villains, there are few characters as notorious as the Joker. The baddie stands as Batman’s arch nemesis, and fans have seen plenty iterations of the character to date. From Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger, the Clown Prince of Crime has done it all, but it turns out Joaquin Pheonix has his own spin to give.

After all, the trailer for Joker has gone live, and fans admit they are pleasantly surprised by the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, fans got their first-look at Joker following the film’s trailer debut at Cinema Con. The reel was uploaded this morning which can be found above. The trailer begins eerily enough as the Joker – or Arthur as he is known – visits his therapist. As the reel continues, fans learn more about the mental illness which plagues Arthur and his descent into madness. A new DC Universe references are sprinkled in as fans see shout outs to Gotham City and Arkham’s dressy asylum. Now, fans are sharing their thoughts on the gritty footage, and they seem to be impressed.

As you can see below, the reception to Joker is mostly positive, but fans are giving a caveat to their praise. For many of them, they admit it is hard to get excited over the Joker any more. The villain has been seen time and time again in theaters, so audiences are concerned they’ve become too burned out on Gotham’s most notorious criminal. However, thanks to this new trailer, it seems Joker may skate on by that burn out all together.

So, what do you think of this trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Joker will be directed by Todd Phillips, and will also star Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

Joker will land in theaters on October 10th. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Simply Put

The new #Joker trailer is simply mesmerizing. Chills. — Brad Jennings (@BradCJennings) April 3, 2019

You’re Not Wrong

I had a feeling this was gonna be good. When I feel physically uncomfortable after a trailer, they’ve got the Joker spot on… 😀 — ? Sarah Reeson ? Writer/Content Creator ? (@MoveablePress) April 3, 2019

Give and Take

Not gonna like that Phoenix looks incredible in this trailer. But an origin story of the Joker is not high on the list of things I want in the world. https://t.co/amghyQy6I3 — Jamie Greene (@theroarbots) April 3, 2019

All Caps Excitement

THE JOKER TRAILER LOOKS AMAZING. I AM SO EXCITED. JOAQUIN IS COMING FOR THAT OSCAR. pic.twitter.com/bXjnkl7pIN — kaz. (@galensdeathstar) April 3, 2019

Final Moments

A Side Note

I shouldn’t feel emphatic towards joaquin’s joker pic.twitter.com/7VZmOBtveK — kesha abrams (@kyIohren) April 3, 2019

Nailed It

I gotta say, I wasn’t sure on how I felt about a Joker origin movie… however having said that, Joaquin Phoenix’s performance is clearly going to be incredible. And the dude NAILED that laugh. This made me way more excited than I ever thought it would. https://t.co/Td7SicdaLV — Mario Piacquadio (@MarioNotBros) April 3, 2019

Phenomenal