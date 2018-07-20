‘Deadpool 2’ Star Zazie Beetz Reportedly Joining ‘Joker’ Movie

With the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker origin film officially on the way, casting announcements about the rest of the film have begun to emerge. Recent reports claim that Deadpool 2 and Atlanta star Zazie Beetz will be joining the origin film focusing on the villain.

An official announcement has yet to be made about the role she’d be playing, but a recent casting call may have confirmed details about the character. The report described, “Supporting female (27-34) to play African American or to play Latina. Not beautiful, has a hardness to her, a single mother living on the Lower East Side, doing the best she can, trying to make ends meet; worn out by the grind of the city. She understands how the system is stacked against her and the people in her community, how unjust it all is for them. She’s just trying to catch a break…”

Details about the actual plot are yet to be revealed.

No other casting announcements have been made, though some reports are pointing towards Robert De Niro joining the production, likely as a result of Martin Scorsese serving as a producer on the Todd Phillips-directed project.

“As for [Robert] De Niro’s role, I don’t think he’s playing some canon type character,” Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider recently said. “I think he’s playing like a local TV host or something like that, who’s maybe broadcasting about the Joker. I’m not entirely sure. I do know that one character who has a big role in this is Thomas Wayne.”

Phoenix has been rumored to be involved with the film for months, though official confirmation didn’t come until earlier this month. With San Diego Comic-Con in full swing, it’s likely that announcements started taking place to make for more exciting panels throughout the weekend.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix shared with press following the reveal of his involvement. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles.”

Joker is slated to hit theaters on October 4, 2019.

