New ‘Joker’ Movie Set Video Shows Joaquin Phoenix Following Zazie Beetz

A new video from the set of the Joker movie shows stars Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz in action.

The video shows clips from several scenes being filmed. One shows Phoenix as Arthur taking a fall on the sidewalk. Photos from this moment, as well as the first look at Brett Cullen as Thomas Wayne, surfaced online yesterday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video also shows Arthur in full creeper mode as he follows Beetz’s character through the city. The final shot shows Arthur anxiously smoking as he seemingly tries to get his nerve up.

You can watch the video above.

Earlier this month, reports of Joker extras being locked in Subway cars for hours while filming, leading some to urinate on the tracks broke online. Photos from the set revealed possible spoilers about the film’s plot and the seedier side of Gotham City.

Beetz has hinted that Phoenix’s version of the Joker will have little in common with the version of the character played by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad.

The filmmakers have already revealed the first official look at Phoenix in full costume and makeup as the Joker. The role steeped in comic book mythology, but Phoenix has said that he doesn’t consider this to be a “comic book movie” role.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said while speaking with Collider. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting.”

Still, he is aware of the Joker’s allure.

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real-life struggles,” Phoenix said. “And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker is directed by Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film stars Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, the man who will become the Joker. The film also features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron.

What do you think of the new Joker set video? Let us know in the comments!

Joker opens in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.