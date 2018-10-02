Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Entertains A Crowd In New Set Video

Joaquin Phoenix’s new Joker is developing quite a fan club within his own movie.

In a new video taken on the set of the Todd Phillips-directed film, Phoenix’s Joker — also known as Arthur — is buying into some hype from the crowd. He seems to be enjoying himself quite a bit as he waves his arms around and puts on a bit of a performance with what sounds like hundreds of extras cheering for him.

A surprising number of photos and videos from the sets of the upcoming Warner Bros. film have been surfacing online. Without context, it is difficult to understand what is happening in many of the scenarios fans and paparazzi have spotted but it has ultimately proved to be a good thing for the film. Many media outlets and fans on social media have begun buzzing about Phoenix as the Batman villain with his clown make-up on.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting.”

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles.” Phoenix continued. “And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

The film does not yet have an official MPAA rating but contains beats of intense moments and violence in its script which could lean towards an R-rating. While the actor has not yet been revealed, Joker is expected to feature a very young Bruce Wayne, years prior to considering becoming Batman. ComicBook.com first reported the casting of Brett Cullen as Thomas Wayne in the film which also stars Zazie Beets, Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, and Frances Conroy.

“Phillips (The Hangover trilogy) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with writer Scott Silver (The Fighter), based on characters from DC. The film is being produced by Phillips and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff,” Warner Bros. said in a press release. “It is executive produced by Richard Baratta, Joseph Garner and Bruce Berman.”

Joker will be in theaters on October 4, 2019.