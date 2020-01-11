DC Artist Edits Joker Stair Dance to Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie” and It Is Perfect

As far as pop culture moments of 2019 go, there arguably wasn’t a more-discussed scene than the moment from Joker were Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck dances down a flight of stairs. Thanks to the real-world location of the stairs, fans of the movie flocked to The Bronx to do their own little dance and snap a few shots for Instagram. In the film itself, the scene was set to Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll Pt. 2” and since then, various fan edits have surfaced with different tracks paired with the video. The latest comes from comic artist Ramon Villalobos, who added Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie” to footage; as it turns out, it’s as amazing as it sounds.

Villalobos initially shared the video last October to Twitter and now, it’s being widely circulated once again thanks to the home media release of the award-winning movie.

its kinda sad i’m the laughing stock of the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/Qh704asGN1 — villalobos (@RamonVillalobos) October 27, 2019

With awards season in full swing, Phoenix has been a mainstay on most lists. To date, he’s won Best Actor at the Golden Globes and Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The entire production has also tallied 11 total BAFTA nominations ahead of the Academy Award nomination announcements on Monday. In fact, the actor’s Golden Globes acceptance speech went viral in and of itself after the majority of it was censored due to his excessive use of expletives.

“We all know there’s no f****** competition between us,” Phoenix said in his speech. “I’m your f****** student. I can’t believe the beautiful mesmerizing, unique work that you’ve all done this year, but I really do feel honored to be mentioned with you.”

Joker is now available wherever movies are sold.

