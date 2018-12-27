Here’s What Jon Hamm Could Look Like as Kingdom Come Superman

Jon Hamm is one of those actors that fans would really like to see in a comic book movie, and a new piece of fanart adds an interesting possibility to the fray.

Instagram user skull101ify recently shared their rendition of what Hamm would look like as Superman in the iconic DC Comics miniseries Kingdom Come. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the older, grizzled version of Superman might not be the first role everyone thinks of for Hamm, there arguably is something that works about seeing him as the character. For the most part, fans have campaigned for Hamm to play the role of Batman in some capacity, something that Hamm has taken a liking to.

“My God, yeah, it’s fun.” Hamm explained earlier this year. “That’s a part of the culture we live in, and we’re making those movies more and more, but they’re also making more creatively and more originally. And sure, it’s always an exciting thing to have your name in the list so that’s great.”

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm revealed. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

“I have had rumors about [Batman] since probably season one of Mad Men,” Hamm explained. “I have never had a conversation with anyone about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the Internet.”

That being said, Hamm would be willing to take on the role in the right context, even if it would involve a bit of extra effort.

“I’d probably fit the suit.” Hamm added. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

Would you want to see Hamm playing Kingdom Come‘s version of Superman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.