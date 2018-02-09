Josh Gad Has Batman Fans Speculating He’s Playing The Penguin

Josh Gad continues to play with fan’s emotions, and his latest certainly teases a penguin debut.

Nightwing director Chris McKay shared a poll with fans that asked: “IF YOU were to cast NIGHTWING, what is the most important quality you would look for inactor.” The options related to the actual casting of Nightwing, but Josh Gad chimed in and replied to the poll with a GIF of the Penguin from Batman Returns saying “You don’t really think you’ll win do you?”

It’s the latest in a long line of teases from Gad, including one in particular that featured him at the DC offices standing next to Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. He’s holding a Batman The Animated Series comic with Penguin on the cover, and included the caption “Nothing to see here…”

If you needed more evidence, Reddit noticed that he is now followed by Matt Reeves (director of The Batman), and recently posted a video of himself working out, which could mean he is preparing for a role.

Now, he’s also said in the past that these nods don’t mean anything in particular.

“[I’m] just having some fun,” Gad told MTV News. “Just having some fun! Really, I promise! There’s nothing to…there’s no there there. The internet just goes wild. I’m just having some fun putting things out there.”

That’s possible of course, but guess we’ll have to wait and see.

If he did show up as Penguin, it could very well be in the solo Nightwing movie, a film McKay couldn’t be more excited to direct.

“He’s a fascinating guy to me because he had all the same things happen to him,” McKay told the Shanlian Batman Podcast. “He’s got some of the same negatives as Bruce Wayne and then from a society standpoint – obviously, he was adopted into Bruce Wayne’s life – but he didn’t start that way. He’s this guy who has all these negatives and then even more negatives and yet he remains. Those are things why I like Dick Grayson, why I like the idea of Nightwing as a movie.”

Nightwing is slated to hit theaters on February 1, 2019.