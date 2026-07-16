10 Deadly Members of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom Who Could Rule the DCU

Lex Luthor put together the Legion of Doom in DC Comics to be a dark mirror team of villains who could match up with the Justice League. This means the villains had to be very overpowered since the Justice League is full of god-tier characters, so the villains needed to be able to fight them on level ground. This team has changed more than once over the years, but it has almost always included one of the main arch-enemies for each member who is in the Justice League at the time. With the DCU slowly building up the main core comic book heroes, there is always a chance that James Gunn could one day have his version of Lex Luthor gather together a group of villains to wreak havoc on the heroes.

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From two of the DCU’s biggest villains to several bad guys who still haven’t made their debut yet, here is a look at the Legion of Doom members who could cause a lot of problems for the heroes in the DCU.

10) Bizarro

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Bizarro is a Superman villain who made his first appearance in a Superboy comic book. He debuted in Superboy #68 (1958) by Otto Binder and George Papp as an imperfect duplicate of Superboy created with a duplicator ray. Years later, a new, different adult Bizarro debuted in Action Comics #254-255 (1959) by Binder and Al Plastino, this one created by Lex Luthor.

He is dangerous because he is a flawed mirror of Superman with comparable strength, flight, and invulnerability but reversed, erratic logic. He was one of the first Legion of Doom members when they debuted on television in the cartoon Challenge of the Super-Friends in 1978. On top of that, he has also been part of the Bizarro Justice League and the Secret Society of Super-Villains. He was then added back to the Legion of Doom in the new DC continuity and fought with them in the “All In” event from 2025.

9) Solomon Grundy

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Solomon Grundy debuted in All-American Comics #61 (1944) by Alfred Bester and Paul Reinman. This Golden Age debut had him as a villain who fought Alan Scott’s Green Lantern. He was a murdered businessman named Cyrus Gold, whose body was dumped in Slaughter Swamp outside Gotham and reanimated decades later as a hulking swamp elemental. He takes his name from the nursery rhyme “Solomon Grundy, born on a Monday.”

He is nearly unbeatable, since he has superhuman strength and near-indestructibility with rapid regeneration fueled by elemental pseudo-life energy. He is highly resistant to physical, magical, and energy attacks and unaffected by fire or cold. When destroyed, he simply reforms in the swamp, often with a new personality. He later became a Batman villain, and that is when he became part of the Legion of Doom. As with Bizarro, he was a member of the Challenge of the Super-Friends cartoon, but this carried over to comics, other animated films, and even video games.

8) Cheetah

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Cheetah is Wonder Woman’s arch-enemy, and that is a big reason she was added to the Legion of Doom. She is Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva and made her debut in Wonder Woman #7 (1987) by Len Wein and George Perez. She gained her powers from the plant god Urzkartaga, but it didn’t go the way she wanted, as it turned her into a cheetah-type character, often at a loss of any control over her emotions and rage.

She remains a dangerous member of the Legion of Doom, with superhuman strength and durability, able to withstand blows from Wonder Woman and Superman, and speed exceeding Wonder Woman’s thanks to her training with Zoom. She also has claws able to cut through almost anything, including a metahuman’s skin. She debuted in the cartoon with most other members, but she was also a core member of Scott Snyder and Jim Cheung’s Legion of Doom (2018). She also served in the Injustice League.

7) Scarecrow

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Scarecrow is a psychiatrist named Dr. Jonathan Crane who debuted in World’s Finest Comics #3 (1941) by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. He only made two appearances in the Golden Age before he returned years later in the Silver Age in Batman #189 (1967) by Gardner Fox and Sheldon Moldoff. On top of his work as a psychiatrist, he was also a master chemist who created a weaponized fear toxin that forces victims to hallucinate their worst nightmares.

Scarecrow uses this psychological weapon to incapacitate even superhumans and turn heroes against themselves. He was one of the 13 original Legion of Doom members in the 1978 Challenge of the Super-Friends cartoon. He also appeared in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight movies, and he had a big role in “Knightfall” in Batman comics. He was also part of several Legion of Doom storylines in recent years, including after their first return appearance in Justice League Vol. 4 (2018-2019).

6) Metallo

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Metallo is a villain who remains one of Superman’s most dangerous enemies because his heart is made of kryptonite. He first appeared in Action Comics #252 (1959) by Robert Bernstein and Al Plastino, the same landmark issue that introduced Supergirl. In his origin story, he was a reporter named John Corben, whose brain was placed in a robotic body that runs on kryptonite. The radiation is directly lethal to Superman, so Metallo can weaken and kill the Man of Steel simply by being near him.

He has served as a member of the Legion of Doom in Justice League Unlimited when Gorilla Grodd formed a version of the team. He was also a member of the 2012 animated movie Justice League: Doom, where Vandal Savage formed the team. In comics, while he has worked with most of the Legion of Doom members at one time or another, he has never been a fully fledged member of the team other than as an associate.

5) Gorilla Grodd

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Gorilla Grodd first appeared in The Flash #106 (1959) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, a hyper-intelligent gorilla from the hidden African Gorilla City. He is extremely dangerous because of his genius-level intellect plus powerful telepathy focused on mind control. He can seize control of people’s minds and bodies, project psionic blasts, transfer his consciousness into other beings, and use telekinesis, letting him weaponize people against their will.

He is one of Flash’s main villains, which is how he fits into the Legion of Doom. Like many villains, he was one of the original members when the team was introduced in the 1978 Challenge of the Super-Friends cartoon. However, he has a lot bigger role on the team than that. He was part of Scott Snyder and Jim Cheung’s Legion of Doom (2018) run, and he was also someone who started his own Legion of Doom team in the animated show Justice League Unlimited.

4) Lex Luthor

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Lex Luthor was the man who created the Legion of Doom, both on the Challenge of the Super-Friends cartoon and in DC Comics itself. Luthor first appeared in Action Comics #23 (1940) by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, as a mad scientist who became one of Superman’s deadliest enemies, pitting his brain against Superman’s brawn. His weapons are a genius-level intellect, effectively limitless wealth via LexCorp, and his powered battle armor, which makes him a physical match for Superman.

Luthor is a unique villain because he believes he is saving the Earth from Superman, whom he believes will try to take over one day. Luthor is the founder and leader in both the 1978 cartoon and the modern comics, starting with Scott Snyder and Jim Cheung’s Justice League (2018). He also led the Injustice Gang in Grant Morrison’s “Rock of Ages” in JLA #10-15 (1997-98). In his biggest show of power, Luthor used his charisma and manipulation to win the election to become President of the United States, tricking people into thinking he was the leader they needed.

3) Sinestro

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Green Lantern’s most powerful enemy is also a member of the Legion of Doom. Sinestro first debuted in Green Lantern #7 (1961) by John Broome and Gil Kane. He was a disgraced former Green Lantern of Sector 1417 from the planet Korugar. Sinestro was considered the best of all Green Lantern Corps members, but he was kicked out when the Guardians learned he was ruling his home planet by fear. This led him to have a new yellow ring crafted, and then he formed the Sinestro Corps.

Sinestro is dangerous because he wields a yellow power ring drawing on the emotion of fear, the exact weakness of the willpower-based green rings. He is still able to create any construct, fly, and cross space. He later builds and commands an army of the most terrifying beings in the universe. Sinestro was in the cartoon and was part of Scott Snyder and Jim Cheung’s Legion of Doom (2018) in the modern age.

2) Black Adam

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Black Adam is Shazam’s main enemy, and he might be more powerful than even Shazam when all is said and done. He first appeared in The Marvel Family #1 (1945) by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck for Fawcett Comics. He was an ancient Egyptian champion (Teth-Adam) and the corrupted predecessor of Shazam. DC acquired the character when it licensed the Fawcett heroes in the 1970s.

When he powers up, he has the same powers as Shazam, a gift from the gods, but instead of becoming a hero, he becomes an antihero and defender of his home country. Because he spent so long as a villain, the world didn’t trust him as he led his country, and the world governments’ actions against him caused a response that started World War III. Black Adam became a prominent member of the Legion of Doom in the acclaimed DC Comics maxiseries Justice (2005-2007) by Alex Ross and Jim Krueger.

1) Brainiac

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The most powerful member of the Legion of Doom is Brainiac, and there might not be anyone on his level who has ever served alongside the group. He first appeared in Action Comics #242 (1958) by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, debuting in the same issue that introduced Kandor, the shrunken Kryptonian city. He is dangerous because he is a superintelligent android/cyborg from the planet Colu, defined by his twelfth-level intellect, with technology far beyond any world he targets.

He possesses a shrink-ray and force-field mastery, planetary-scale weaponry, and an emotionless drive to acquire all knowledge in the universe. He was an original member of the Legion of Doom in the cartoon, and he became an official core member of the team in the comics in Justice League (2019) during the “Year of the Villain” storyline. He will next be seen in the next Superman movie, Man of Tomorrow, where Lex Luthor will be helping fight Brainiac rather than teaming with him.

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