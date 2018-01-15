‘Jumanji’ Passes ‘Justice League’ at Global Box Office

The Rock is flexing his box office muscles at DC’s greatest heroes, carrying Jumanji past the Justice League.

This weekend, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the sequel to the 1995 Robin Williams film, surpassed Justice League at the global box office. DC’s Justice League, the first big screen team-up of the franchise’s most popular heroes, wound down its worldwide box office run at $654.4 million total. The Jumanji sequel has now earned $666.17 million around the globe.

Jumanji‘s conquering of Justice League came after another successful weekend at the box office. The jungle adventure raked in $27 million domestically, holding off newcomers Paddington 2 and The Commuter.

The reign of Jumanji is fairly unprecedented, considering where it opened. The film debuted in theaters just one week after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was set to dominate the box office around the globe. However, after its opening weekend, The Last Jedi began to drop significantly, opening up the door for Jumanji to win over the hearts of fans.

Welcome to the Jungle has won the domestic box office both weekends of 2018. With The Last Jedi dropping off, earning just $11 million this weekend, Jumanji has easily become the highest grossing film of 2018 so far. Insidious: The Last Key put up a fight last weekend, but still fell $8 million short of Jumanji‘s haul.

This weekend, 12 Strong and Den of Thieves arrive in theaters, and I, Tonya and The Phantom Thread are expanding wider. There’s a solid chance that Jumanji could have another successful weekend.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas.