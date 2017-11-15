Armie Hammer Relieved He Didn’t Play Batman in Canceled Justice League Movie

Though Armie Hammer‘s name has often been associated in rumors with the Green Lanterns, the actor was once set to play Batman in a Justice League movie. And he’s glad it never panned out.

While speaking with Vulture about his new movie Call Me By Your Name, Hammer spoke about being cast in George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal, which fell through right before it was to go into production.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘How great that could have been!’” said Hammer, though his sentiments have since changed over time. “As a 31-year-old who’s been through a lot since I was 19, I wouldn’t want to watch a 19-year-old Batman. I’d be like, ‘Who’s this spoiled rich kid who wants to play dress-up?’”

Hammer was one of many actors cast for the film, which also included Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, Common as the Green Lantern John Stewart, and Adam Brody as the Flash.

While a script was written, pre-production was completed, and costumes were all but finalized, the film never materialized, and Miller went on to make the blockbuster hit Mad Max: Fury Road instead.

“I used to be upset we didn’t get to do it, but everything happens exactly as it’s supposed to,” Hammer said. “I still have a lot of learning to do about this, and it’s a constant pursuit for me. If I had been that successful right out of the gate, I would have thought I already understood it all. I know that I wouldn’t have turned in a great performance, or even a good performance — it would have just been whatever. So I’m glad.”

Nearly a decade later, Warner Bros.’ Justice League is finally set to debut in theaters. Hammer has previously trolled fans with comments about his involvement as many have speculated that he plays a Green Lantern, though that doesn’t actually happen in the film.

As for the future, Hammer is an optimist. But for now, he’s just relishing in the opportunities he’s been afforded, and being cast in Miller’s Justice League movie was a crucial step to where he is now.

Justice League premieres in theaters November 17.