Justice League: Christopher Reeve’ Superman Gets Inserted Into Flash Post-Credit Scene

While Justice League might have ben a disappointment to many fans, critics, and Warner Bros. executives, the film still included a lot of promising scenes that stirred up some excitement.

The post-credits scene included an epic moment from the comic books when the Flash and Superman put their super speeds to the test in a race. But the deep fake account Derpfakes took that awesome scene, replacing Henry Cavill with the iconic Christopher Reeve. Take a look in the video above!

This might get more fans excited of Zack Snyder‘s version of Justice League, which was definitely hampered by studio interference and the addition of Joss Whedon.

Many people have rallied against Warner Bros. Pictures and have created petitions to get the studio to release Snyder’s version, all to no avail. Photographer Clay Enos, who was hired to take pictures on-set for many of Snyder’s movies, recently spoke about the logistical difficulties of his version ever being released.

“I do not know…like that is so outside…look, just the logistics of that are really difficult just because what is it then? Is it a theatrical release and then what does that mean for royalty checks for the hundred or two hundred actors who participated in it,” Enos said. “Like it is just a complete mess on so many fronts. Does it get a different IMDB ya know, because each of those things, the credits become huge consequences financially and so it, my observation is that this business makes anything like that incredibly unlikely and kind of complicated.

“That said, if there’s a sufficient box office allure they’ll figure it out. I mean there’s probably something pretty close to ready out there that throw in another $20 or $30 million in there and you could maybe see hundreds come from it. It’s a hard one, but consider that it isn’t just like ‘ah hey, just throw it on YouTube.’ There are some massive financial consequence to doing something like that and it sours my optimism, though I do remain optimistic. Like I would love for something like that to happen or exist.”

While the Snyder cut of Justice League is unlikely to ever happen, the director is holding a birthday celebration where they will screen the director’s cuts of some of his fan-favorite films including Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen, and Batman v. Superman.

Snyder’s screenings are taking place between March 22nd and March 24th.

