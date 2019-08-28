Justice League Cinematographer Also Wants to See the Snyder Cut, Commends Fans’ Efforts

Whatever fans or critics might say, the group that seems most passionately committed to filmmaker Zack Snyder is the people who have worked with him. The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker appears to cultivate a great working environment, so much so that even two years after the failure of Justice League, many of his collaborators still talk about his cut of the movie, praise his contributions to their careers, and argue with fans and the press on social media about the Snyder/DC legacy. You can add cinematographer Fabian Wagner, who worked on Justice League, to that list.

Talking with Comic Book Debate, Wagner — who has also worked on Game of Thrones — dropped a number of minor spoilers about the original plans for the movie, which amount to the much-debated “Snyder Cut” of the film. As far as anybody knows, Snyder’s cut of the movie does exist, but in a pre-VFX workprint that the studio was not satisfied with during early screenings. In the time since the movie was completed by Joss Whedon and released to lukewarm box office and critical reception, DC’s box office fortunes have turned around, with massive commercial success for Aquaman and critical acclaim for Shazam!. Snyder, meanwhile, remains outside of the DC/WB world.

“As a fan, and the guy who worked with Zack on Justice League, and who shot it, yeah,” Wagner said when asked whether he wanted to see Snyder’s cut of Justice League commercially released. “I mean, f–k, I would love to see Zack’s film.”

Snyder is the credited director on Justice League, but there is no doubt that the final product did not reflect much of his original vision, which was for a longer, darker, and more complex film that teased Darkseid and teed up a sequel. The filmmaker was already reportedly embroiled in disagreements with Warner when his daughter passed away, and he stepped away from the movie, leaving it in the hands of Marvel’s The Avengers director Joss Whedon, who oversaw extensive reshoots as well as re-editing the movie to studio specifications.

Much like Snyder’s wife and producer, Deborah Snyder, Wagner used the interview to encourage fans who are demanding the Snyder Cut and thank the audience for its support.

