Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Movie Announced

Justice League Dark is coming back for a new movie in 2020. During the Batman: Hush premiere panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, DC revealed its slate of DC Universe Original Movies coming in 2020. Among them is Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, a new film featuring the Justice League team that deals with the arcane and otherworldly.

The film is a sequel to 2017’s Justice League Dark, one of the few R-rated DC Universe Original Movies. Justice League Dark saw Batman assembling a team of magic-based heroes to deal with a supernatural threat. The team included John Constantine (voiced b live-action Constantine actor Matt Ryan), Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Etrigan and Black Orchid, the bringing some of DC darker heroes to a wider audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC did not confirm which heroes will be featured in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, though the title suggests the New Gods of Apokolips and New Genesis will have a role to play. As with the first Justice League Dark movie, the sequel will take place in the ongoing DC Universe Original Movie. No word on whether the sequel will also be R-rated.

Justice League Dark was created as part of the original New 52 era offerings from DC Comics. There have been plans to adapt the team into live-action, but none have been successful. Guillermo Del Toro wrote a script for a Justice League Dark movie, but his script was abandoned. The project has remained in development, but can’t seem to hang on to a director. There were also plans to introduce Justice League Dark in episodes of Constantine and Swamp Thing, respectively, but both series were canceled before those plans could become reality.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is one of three DC Universe Original Movies announced for 2020. It will be the second film release, wedged between two Superman movies. Superman: Red Son will be released first, an adaptation of the popular DC Comics Elseworlds tale. The final DC Universe Original Movie of 2020 will be Superman: Man of Tomorrow, an original story about Superman during his early years as a superhero.

Are you excited about Justice League Dark: Apokolips War? What about Superman: Man of Tomorrow and the Superman: Red Son movie? Let us know in the comments. The films do not have release dates yet.

Previous DC Universe Original Movies can be streamed via the DC Universe streaming service. Batman: Hush becomes available on Digital today, July 20th. The film will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 6th.