Justice League Dark Director Reveals Film’s Classic Horror Elements

This year, the Justice League will see itself brought to theaters when Warner Bros. debuts the team’s live-action venture. Icons like Batman, Wonder Woman, and more will gather to take on the deadly villain Steppenwolf – but the superhero squad isn’t the only one DC Entertainment is looking into. At some point, the studio plans to introduce the Dark Universe and give Justice League Dark a shoutout. Now, the director tapped to oversee the latter film is speaking out about his influences, and it seems like justice League Dark will be plenty spooky.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Doug Liman confessed he’s drawn a lot of the film from classic horror titles.

“It’s going to have real horror elements, for sure. I love early horror films, be it The Exorcist, or Carrie, The Omen. In the same way that Bourne Identity, I went back to the ’70s paranoia,” Liman said.

“There’s stuff to be mined from the people who have come before me that I’m planning to bring to Justice League Dark. And also the arena, my good friend Simon Kinberg, with Deadpool really pushed the arena. I’m never going to do something that’s straight forward, but I’m not going to do something campy either. I have a take on it that isn’t like anything else out there. At the end of the day I make character driven movies.”

When Liman says he champions character-focused films, the director means every word he says. In a separate interview with the site, the director said he believes Justice League Dark will differ from prior comic book adaptations because of its intimate feel.

“I think people will be surprised how character driven and how intimate Justice League Dark is — in kind of a field of bloated comic book movies. We’ve found a way to do something that’s actually really personal and small, and that’s my goal,” Liman revealed.

So far, there is no release date attached to Justice League Dark. The team recently got an animated feature of its own, but its live-action debut will have to wait a bit longer. First, Warner Bros. has to deliver Superman’s Justice League to fans later this year.

