‘Justice League’: Jesse Eisenberg Confirms No Lex Luthor Scenes Were Cut

In the post-credits scene for Justice League, the future of DC Films strongly teased the formation of the Injustice League at the behest of Lex Luthor.

But fans were wondering if the maniacal genius was supposed to have a bigger role in Zack Snyder’s and Joss Whedon’s movie, especially after concept art by Robert McKinnon revealed scenes of his prison cell. But actor Jesse Eisenberg revealed his post-credits appearance was always the plan from the beginning of production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with Variety at South by Southwest, Eisenberg was asked if he was originally supposed to have a bigger role as Luthor.

“No. I was in it after the credits,” responded Eisenberg.

When asked if there were any scenes cut after Whedon took over directorial duties, Eisenberg cleared the air.

“No, no. Actually, on the contrary, they added some stuff,” Eisenberg said.

While many fans were disappointed (and others were satisfied) at the lack of Lex, it seems like the post-credits scene and possible set up for Justice League 2 was always in the cards. Despite Snyder leaving the project, that was in his plan from the outset. The actor stated he has high hopes to appear in a future Superman movie.

As far as the concept art is concerned, designers always create many ideas that do not make the final cut. The script is constantly changing, especially in the case of Justice League when Whedon provided many re-writes for additional photography. Perhaps in the earliest phases, Luthor played a bigger role.

But Snyder was likely learning from mistakes on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and having to deal with cranky studio executives, causing him to pare down the film’s characters and plots and excise Lex Luthor until the end.

The post-credits scene was well received by fans, giving people their first look at Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke while setting up a possible incarnation of the Secret Society of Supervillains, the Injustice League, or another team of baddies.

It remains to be seen if this scene will have a pay off in the future of DC Films, especially given the state of flux the production house seems to be in at this moment. Hopefully we learn more about the future of Lex Luthor soon.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!